Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 133 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $287.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.85. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $296.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

