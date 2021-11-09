McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

McAfee stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 285,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McAfee stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

