Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Medifast were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.73. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $154.89 and a one year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

