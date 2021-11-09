megaBONK (MBONK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,936.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $214,171.52 and $6,936.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00226574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00092099 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

