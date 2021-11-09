Megacoin (MEC) Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $213,596.53 and approximately $13.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.95 or 0.00394944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,729,342 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

