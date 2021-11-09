Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,125,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,976,000 after buying an additional 321,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,099,000 after buying an additional 302,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

TMO opened at $624.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $643.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

