Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $337.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $337.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

