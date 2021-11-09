Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $62.26 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $308.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

