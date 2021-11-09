Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

