Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 143,523 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $351.87 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

