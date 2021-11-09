Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

ADBE opened at $666.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

