MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MELI. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,007.47.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,650.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,037.74 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,219.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,688.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,595.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

