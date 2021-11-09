Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

