MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.02. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

