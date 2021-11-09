MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

