MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,433 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

