MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.