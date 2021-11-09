Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 121,680.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

