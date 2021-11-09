Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 31,146 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 119,792.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,095,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $70.34.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

