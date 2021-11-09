Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 101,407.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

