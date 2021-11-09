Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 94,204.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

SBRA opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

