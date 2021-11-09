Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 26,162 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 118,918.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

