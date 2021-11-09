Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,724 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 93,100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $717.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.71.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

