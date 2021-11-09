Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 9,676 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 96,760.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

SMG opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

