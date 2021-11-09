Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $252,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,373 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

