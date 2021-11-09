Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,926 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

