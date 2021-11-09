Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $1.07 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

