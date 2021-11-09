Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $336.46. The company had a trading volume of 369,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,279,880. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

