Millennium Management LLC Invests $27.06 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 610,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.91% of ABM Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.37. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

