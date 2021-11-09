Millennium Management LLC Purchases 112,260 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 170.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after buying an additional 85,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.