Millennium Management LLC Purchases 230,489 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 992,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 230,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

