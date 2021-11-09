Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 892,475 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 892,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,086,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

NYSE:OVV opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

