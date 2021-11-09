Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,496.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AMERCO worth $24,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL opened at $756.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $387.50 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $688.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.19. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.