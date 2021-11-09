Millennium Management LLC Sells 79,727 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,727 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.80% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 430.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

