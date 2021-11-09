Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NERV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,709. The company has a market cap of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

