Mirrored Netflix Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $22.49 million and $40,329.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $658.44 or 0.00970933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 34,164 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.