Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 175.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

