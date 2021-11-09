Mizuho Cuts Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $33.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

ALKS opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5,267.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 71,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 136.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 43.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 390,553 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 176.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 83,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after purchasing an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

