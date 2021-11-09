MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella Sells 3,000 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.33 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.74. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

