MML Investors Services LLC Has $67,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 406,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 236,969 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

MFG stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.