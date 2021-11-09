Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, "MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers' needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company's development."

Shares of MBT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

