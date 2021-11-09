MobileGo (MGO) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $90,078.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

