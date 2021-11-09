Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.02 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.35. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

