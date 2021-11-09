MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $106.75 million and $2.78 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,863.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.46 or 0.07082517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00370857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.68 or 0.01031009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00089774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00404392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.01 or 0.00274095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00219488 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.