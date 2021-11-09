MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.69

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 10152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $6,770,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

