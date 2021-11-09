Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth $31,651,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.