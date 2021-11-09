Mooncoin Trading Down 2.6% This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.03 or 0.00409943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

