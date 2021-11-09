Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $50,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of IAT stock opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.