Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Teck Resources worth $50,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 51.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 71.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

