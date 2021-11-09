Morgan Stanley Cuts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 185

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 176.35 ($2.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.55. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 99.84 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

